Apple Could Soon Launch NFC Watch Bands That Auto-Personalize Your Watch

Apple just won a fresh patent that turns a humble watch strap into a smart, self-identifying module, and the paperwork hints the accessory might be closer to shipping than you think.

The newly granted patent, US 12,328,157 B1, dated 10 June 2025, describes a band with a tiny NFC tag that clicks into a purpose-built recess on the watch case. The recess hides the reader coil, guides the strap in with “mechanical key” features, and even inductively powers the tag so the band never needs its own battery.

These NFC-aware straps would let the Apple Watch authenticate accessories the moment they click in. Basic Sport Loops might auto-tint the UI, while premium leather bands could unlock exclusive faces or luxury complications. However, reading the tag is only half the story.

Photo Credit: Apple

More intriguing is the path to modular hardware: the same recess that powers and identifies a tag could energise sensors, think glucose or lactate monitors, nested inside a future “health link.” Apple could even tie corporate badge or hotel-room access to certified straps, an ecosystem play that would sit very well with MagSafe’s licensing model.

Apple’s Long Road to NFC Straps

Apple sketched the broad concept in 2023 with US 11,611,372 B1, a 40-claim patent that covered almost any strap-mounted NFC tag the watch could recognize. The 2025 continuation keeps the same goal, let the watch know exactly which band you just slipped on, but shrinks the claim set to 20 and adds the engineering details Apple’s hardware team has likely dialled in during prototyping. Especially the alignment keys that guarantee the NFC antenna sits in the sweet spot every time.

Image Credit: USPTO

Apple routinely patents concepts simply to plant a legal flag; many never escape the lab. A continuation patent like this one is different. By spending the time (and fees) to file a second, narrower claim set, Apple signals two things:

Confidence in the design : The company has likely prototyped the alignment mechanism and verified that a passive tag can be powered and read without adding bulk or compromising water-resistance.

: The company has likely prototyped the alignment mechanism and verified that a passive tag can be powered and read without adding bulk or compromising water-resistance. A longer legal runway: Unless the US Patent Office forced the usual terminal disclaimer, the 2025 patent’s term can outlive its older sibling, giving Apple fresh leverage just as the wide-net 2023 claims expire.

In any case, should Apple go ahead with NFC-capable bands, it’s the 2025 patent that we’ll see in action. It looks pretty close to what a finished NFC band could be, but knowing Apple, there’s always a chance that they’ll go back to the drawing board to tune their designs further.

From Patent Vault to Product Shelf

Apple rarely telegraphs accessory plans, but the company does have form: MagSafe wallets, AirPods case engraving, and even fast charging all began as quiet patents before landing in stores. Supply-chain chatter has already pointed to a minor Watch hardware refresh this autumn.

If Apple announces bands that “pair instantly” or “personalize faces automatically,” you’re likely seeing the 2025 patent in action. Cupertino could also roll out a licensing program, letting select partners build certified NFC straps while blocking knock-offs.

In the meantime, anyone plotting a third-party strap will have to clear two fences, not one. The older patent guards the wide perimeter, while the newcomer locks down the precise latch in the gate. Together, they make a compelling case that the next wave of Apple Watch bands won’t just hold the device on your wrist; they’ll talk to it, power up from it, and maybe even make a little money for Apple every time you swap one in.