Apple Crushes Pandemic June Quarter with Record Revenues and Earnings Per Share

Apple pretty much crushed the June quarter—the company’s 3rd fiscal quarter—announcing Thursday record revenues and earnings. Apple posted quarterly revenue of $59.7 billion, up 11% year-over-year, wth earnings of $11.25 billion. That represents earnings-per-share of $2.58, up 18 percent year-over-year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.82 per share, and a 4-for-1 stock split for shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 24.

Shares of Apple ended the regular trading session Thursday at $384.76, up $4.60 (+1.21%), on heavy volume of 38.8 million shares trading hands. On the after hours market, AAPL added another 6.03%, to rise to $407.95 per share, up $23.19.

“Apple’s record June quarter was driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers’ lives and to Apple’s relentless innovation. This is a challenging moment for our communities, and, from Apple’s new $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to a new commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030, we’re living the principle that what we make and do should create opportunity and leave the world better than we found it.”

“Our June quarter performance was strong evidence of Apple’s ability to innovate and execute during challenging times,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri added. “The record business results drove our active installed base of devices to an all-time high in all of our geographic segments and all major product categories. We grew EPS by 18 percent and generated operating cash flow of $16.3 billion during the quarter, a June quarter record for both metrics.”

Apple declined to offer guidance for the September quarter. In the company’s conference call with analysts, the company cited the COVID-19 pandemic for the lack of guidance. Apple had not offered guidance for the June quarter, either.