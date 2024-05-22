Apple Customers Hang on to iPads Longer Than iPhones

New data shows that Apple customers hold onto their iPads for much longer than their iPhones before upgrading. A report by CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) reveals this information. This data comes after Apple recently unveiled a new lineup of iPads.
The question remains: what drives iPad upgrades? A main factor seems to be whether users feel their current device is still usable. This report examines what iPad owners do with their “old” iPads when they purchase a new one. For comparison, it also analyzes iPhone user behavior.
There is a significant difference in upgrade habits. In the twelve months ending March 2024, a substantial 67% of iPad upgraders kept their old iPads. This includes users who either gifted them to family or friends or held onto them for themselves. In contrast, only 41% of iPhone upgraders reported keeping or handing down their previous phones.
The biggest difference lies in how often iPads are passed on. One-third of pre-owned iPads are used by friends or family members, whereas only 10% of older iPhones find a second life with loved ones. This clearly shows that iPads remain functional and relevant for longer.
The report also shows a difference in trade-in behavior. Less than 5% of iPad upgraders traded in their old device compared to nearly half of iPhone upgraders.
There’s a difference in why some users upgrade. 23% of iPad upgraders reported needing to replace a lost, stolen, or broken device, compared to only 6% of repeat iPhone buyers.
Personally, when I try to put myself in the picture, I also follow the same pattern, be it Apple products or Androids. I use my tablet way less than I use my phone. Hence, I believe that my phone should stay updated on the latest changes compared to my tablet.
More over, it’s about functionality to me. I mostly just watch videos and movies on my tablet and sometimes use it as my second screen, hence I don’t feel the need to upgrade it, but on the other hand, I do almost everything on my phone.
Finally, here is the breakdown of the chart data
- 67% of iPad upgraders kept (either with themselves or close ones) their old iPad (March 2024)
- 41% of iPhone upgraders kept their old iPhone (March 2024)
- 31% of old iPads are used by friends or family
- 11% of old iPhones are used by friends or family
- Less than 5% of iPad upgraders traded in their old device
- Nearly half of iPhone upgraders traded in their old device
- 23% of iPad upgraders replaced a lost, stolen, or broken device
- 6% of iPhone upgraders replaced a lost, stolen, or broken device
