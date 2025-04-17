Apple Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Over 60% Since 2015, Uses More Recycled Materials

Apple announced it has cut global greenhouse gas emissions by over 60 percent compared to 2015. This progress is part of its goal to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The company now uses 99 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 99 percent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries. Apple shared these updates in its annual Environmental Progress Report.

Apple’s 2030 plan focuses on cutting emissions by 75 percent from 2015 levels, then balancing the rest with carbon credits. Last year, Apple’s efforts kept about 41 million metric tons of greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere.

Apple’s supply chain now has 17.8 gigawatts of renewable electricity. This helped avoid 21.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, up 17 percent from the prior year.

Twenty-six direct semiconductor suppliers have agreed to cut at least 90 percent of fluorinated greenhouse gases from Apple-related production by 2030. All direct display suppliers have made the same pledge.

Display and semiconductor suppliers reduced 8.4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024. Apple says these new commitments will speed up progress in the coming years.

Apple now uses more recycled and renewable materials in its products. It recently reached 99 percent recycled rare earth elements in magnets and 99 percent recycled cobalt in batteries.

Suppliers in Apple’s Zero Waste program redirected about 600,000 metric tons of waste from landfills in 2024. Since 2015, the program has kept 3.6 million metric tons of waste out of landfills.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced a new MacBook Air with over 55 percent recycled content. Last year, it introduced its first carbon-neutral Mac mini, and users can choose a carbon-neutral Apple Watch in any material.

Apple and its suppliers have saved over 90 billion gallons of fresh water since 2013. In 2024 alone, they saved 14 billion gallons through reuse and efficiency programs.

To mark Earth Day, Apple is offering users a 10 percent discount on accessories when they recycle an eligible device in-store until May 16. Apple Watch users can also earn a limited-edition Earth Day award by completing a 30-minute workout on April 22.

Apple is giving users more ways to learn about protecting the planet, including recycling programs and educational content across its apps and services. The company says it remains committed to using more clean energy and recycled materials in the years ahead.