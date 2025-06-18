Apple Dangles $100 Welcome Bonus for New Apple Card Applicants

Apple has launched a limited-time promotion that sweetens its Apple Card sign-up offer with an extra $100 in Daily Cash, provided new users hit a modest spending target. The deal, announced on June 18, runs through July 7 and is open only to U.S. residents who apply via Apple’s dedicated offer page.

To claim the bonus, customers must spend at least $500 on their new Apple Card within 60 days of account approval. The $100 is paid out as Daily Cash, Apple’s instantly redeemable cash-back reward, on top of whatever standard Daily Cash they earn from the qualifying purchases.

Apple Card’s headline cash-back rates remain unchanged: 3 percent on Apple purchases and at select partners such as Nike, Uber, and Walgreens when the card is used with Apple Pay; 2 percent on all other Apple Pay transactions; and 1 percent when the physical titanium card is swiped.

While short-term welcome bonuses are common in the credit-card industry, Apple rolls them out only occasionally. Previous offers have ranged from elevated Daily Cash on Apple hardware to smaller cash gifts tied to partner merchants. The company is likely hoping the timing, just ahead of summer shopping and back-to-school promotions, will drive a fresh wave of sign-ups after nearly six years on the market.

Apple Card Continues Making Waves

Launched in 2019 with Goldman Sachs as issuing bank, Apple Card remains exclusive to the United States. Card management lives entirely inside the iPhone’s Wallet app, which shows color-coded spending categories, interest calculations, and payment scheduling tools. Apple has long touted the card’s lack of annual, late, or foreign-transaction fees, as well as its policy of paying Daily Cash every day rather than in monthly statements.

In 2023, Apple supplemented the product with a high-yield savings account that currently offers 3.65 percent APY, bringing the brand’s financial ecosystem deeper into personal banking territory. For consumers already invested in Apple’s hardware and services, the new $100 kicker lowers the barrier to entry even further, at least until the calendar flips past July 7.