Best Apple Deals this Week: Beats Studio Pro 51% Off, M3 iMac for $1,400

Check out this week’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re eyeing a MacBook, iMac, or just some accessories, I’ve rounded up the best deals you won’t want to miss.

1. M3 iMac

Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, regularly $1,700, is now just $1,399, a $400 discount. It features a vibrant 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics. Powered by the Apple M3 chip, it handles multitasking, video editing, and gaming with ease.

Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB 3 ports, and a headphone jack. With sleek design and top-tier performance, this iMac is a powerful, stylish choice, now at one of its best prices yet.

2. Beats Studio Pro

Amazon is currently offering an incredible 51% off, slashing the price from $350 to just $170, a savings of $180!

These stylish over-ear headphones deliver immersive, high-quality sound and premium features. They include two versatile listening modes: fully adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode for situational awareness. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking creates a true 360-degree audio experience that pulls you into your music.

Perfect for everyday use, the Beats Studio Pro offers up to 40 hours of battery life, with Fast Fuel charging giving you 4 hours of playback in just 10 minutes. Designed for comfort and compatibility, they pair easily with both Apple and Android devices. Want studio-level sound quality? Use the included USB-C cable for lossless audio in wired mode.

Available in multiple stylish colors: Black, Deep Brown, Dune, Matte White, Moon, Navy, and Sandstone — this deal won’t last long.

Whether you’re hitting the gym, commuting, or just love great sound, now is the time to upgrade.

3. M4 Mac Mini

The M4 Mac Mini, launched in November 2024, is now just $550 on Amazon (was $599). Powered by Apple’s latest M4 chip, it supports Apple Intelligence for lightning-fast performance and advanced AI features.

Despite its small size, it includes all essential ports: Thunderbolt, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C, and a headphone jack, perfect for creatives and professionals alike.

Want more power? The M4 Pro Mac Mini with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage is also discounted, now $1,229 (was $1,399)

4. M3 MacBook Air

Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air; now just $1,099, down from $1,399. This $300 discount makes it a top choice for students, professionals, or everyday users looking for a sleek, high-performance laptop.

Powered by Apple’s advanced M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, it delivers excellent multitasking and app performance, scoring 12,057 in Geekbench’s multicore test.

The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display offers sharp visuals at 2880 x 1864 resolution with 500 nits of brightness; great for creative tasks, content consumption, or working outdoors.

It also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and three-mic array for clear video calls.

Expect around 12–14 hours of real-world battery life from Apple’s claimed 18. Best Buy sweetens the deal with three months of Apple Music and Apple Arcade, plus two months of Apple TV+ and iCloud+ for free.

5. M4 iPad Pro

If you’re eyeing Apple’s latest flagship iPad, now is a great time to buy. Amazon is offering a flat $200 discount on the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. This premium device boasts a stunning Tandem OLED display, the powerful new M4 chip, and an ultra-slim, lightweight design.

It also includes a 12MP front-facing landscape camera with Center Stage, perfect for sharp video calls and dynamic selfies. With its large display and performance, the 13-inch model is ideal for anyone seeking a capable laptop alternative.

Prefer something more compact? The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is also on sale, with $100 off right now at Amazon.

6. AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 feature a redesigned look, optimized using 50 million data points to deliver Apple’s most comfortable fit to date. Powered by the H2 chip, they provide improved call clarity with Voice Isolation and introduce a hands-free way to use Siri.

With USB-C charging, powering up is simpler, and you can enjoy up to 30 hours of playback. These earbuds offer premium features at a more affordable price, making them a strong contender in Apple’s wireless earbud range.

7. iPad Mini 7

Image Source: Amazon

Apple’s newest iPad Mini is rarely discounted, but you can currently grab it at 20% off. Its small, portable design is ideal for reading news on the go, especially during weekend trips. Additionally, it’s compatible with the Apple Pencil, making it easy to jot down notes or sketch when creativity hits.

8. Apple Watch Ultra 2

Photo credit: Apple

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $70 off. As Apple’s largest and toughest smartwatch, it features the new S9 chip for enhanced performance and a brighter 3,000-nit display, making it a strong upgrade over the previous model.