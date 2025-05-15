Apple Debuts CarPlay Ultra Without Phasing Out Existing CarPlay

Apple officially launched CarPlay Ultra, its next-generation in-car infotainment platform, marking a new phase for iPhone integration in vehicles. The system debuts exclusively in new Aston Martin models across the U.S. and Canada, offering deeper vehicle integration and a customizable digital dashboard. Despite the high-end focus, the announcement brings good news for all CarPlay users: Apple is not replacing the current version.

CarPlay Ultra Enhances, Not Replaces

Apple confirmed that CarPlay Ultra will exist alongside the existing CarPlay system. The wording in Apple’s press release is deliberate—”CarPlay Ultra joins CarPlay”—clarifying that the new system is an alternative, not a successor. This decision signals that Apple will continue supporting and updating the current CarPlay platform for millions of drivers who rely on it.

This shift in narrative contrasts with Apple’s earlier presentation of a future where new CarPlay might completely overtake the current system. Now, instead of phasing it out, Apple is positioning CarPlay Ultra as a premium experience available to a subset of drivers while keeping the standard version widely accessible and relevant.

Premium Integration, Broader Commitment

CarPlay Ultra offers full-screen integration across all driver displays, including the instrument cluster. It merges iPhone features with in-car data, enabling users to access maps, music, and vehicle information like tire pressure or fuel levels in a unified interface. It also supports control over vehicle-specific systems like climate and audio settings using Siri, touchscreen, or physical buttons.

Despite these enhancements, Apple remains committed to improving standard CarPlay. Recent iOS updates have brought new features to the existing system, and some CarPlay Ultra capabilities may eventually make their way to the regular version. That continued investment underscores Apple’s dual-track approach: premium innovation without sidelining existing users.

According to Apple’s official newsroom release, CarPlay Ultra is compatible with iPhone 12 or newer running iOS 18.5 and will roll out to more automakers in the coming months, with Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis already onboard.

CarPlay Ultra marks progress, but Apple’s message is clear: your current CarPlay experience isn’t going anywhere.