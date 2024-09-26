Apple Declines To Join the Voluntary EU AI Pact

Apple declined to join the European Union’s newly launched voluntary AI Pact. What is it?

The AI Act is a new set of rules made by the European Union to control how artificial intelligence is developed and used. It will require companies to explain in detail what data they use to train their AI systems.

The absence of Apple from the list of signatories revealed during the Pact’s launch in Brussels was notable alongside other major firms like Meta and TikTok.

Over 115 companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, signed the Pact.

Apple is hesitant because of worries about the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). This law requires different platforms to work together, which could clash with Apple’s rules on privacy and keeping data safe.

The company has previously indicated that these regulations complicate its ability to roll out new AI features in the EU, leading to delays in launching Apple Intelligence.

Meta has similarly opted out of the Pact, citing a focus on compliance with the AI Act itself. Both companies’ decisions highlight a broader hesitation among tech giants to engage with EU regulations perceived as overly stringent or unpredictable.

As the EU continues to refine its approach to AI governance, the participation of major players will be crucial for shaping effective and balanced regulatory frameworks.

