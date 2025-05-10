Apple Defends App Store Fees, Not Illegal

Apple has formally responded to a Brazilian antitrust investigation into alleged anti-competitive behavior tied to its control over NFC technology on iPhones. The company maintains that charging fees for access to its mobile payment infrastructure is legal and does not violate Brazilian competition laws.

Apple Rejects Monopoly Claims in Brazil

In a document submitted to CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Apple told CADE it does not dominate the Brazilian smartphone market, pointing to its 10% market share. The company also defended its NFC & SE (Secure Element) platform, saying it is open to third-party payment apps. However, developers must go through an accreditation process and agree to standard fee contracts.

The investigation began after banks and fintechs filed complaints. They argue that Apple’s NFC restrictions and fees block the rollout of Proximity Pix. This contactless payment feature works widely on Android devices. Apple maintains that no law prevents it from charging for its services.

Pix Still Absent from Apple Pay

Despite the success of Pix across Brazil, Apple Pay does not currently support contactless Pix payments. While Google and Android phones offer it freely across more than 40 banks, Apple’s fee-based model has kept the feature off iPhones.

Apple also defended its integrated ecosystem, saying it protects user privacy and device security. According to the company, unrestricted third-party access could “degrade the overall user experience, reduce the perceived value of the devices, and limit Apple’s ability to market them.”

While some Brazilian banks have expressed interest in supporting Pix on iPhones, talks with Apple have stalled over commercial terms. Industry sources suggest financial institutions see Apple’s fees as a roadblock for a service that consumers expect to remain free.

CADE’s inquiry remains in the preliminary phase. Apple is requesting the case be closed, claiming no harm to competition or consumers has been demonstrated.