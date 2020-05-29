Apple’s Deirdre O’Brien in Top Five of Inaugural ‘Queer 50’ Business Leaders List

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s VP of retail + people, was named at number of five in Fast Company’s first-ever ‘Queer 50’ list. The aim is to highlight LGBTQ women and non-binary individuals in tech and business.

Deidre O’Brien Highest Ranked Tech Exec in ‘Queer 50’ List

A profile of Ms. O’Brien details her rise up the Apple ranks and work to make the company more inclusive and diverse. The executive also recounts her coming out story.

Early on, even though Apple has always been a very open-minded place, coming out was a really tough decision for me. I worried a lot about how I would be treated because I was different from the prevailing norm. I’ll never forget how hard it was to take that step, but it is a decision I’ve never once regretted.

Ms. O’Brien also explained something else she’s gained by working at the company:

Apple has changed my life and supported me in so many ways, not least of which is the fact that I met my wife here.

Ms. O’Brien is currently leading the safe unshuttering of Apple Stores around the world. She was the highest-ranked tech executive in the list, which was led by Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario.