Apple Delays Big Health and Calendar Updates to iOS 27

Two of the most anticipated features in Apple’s software lineup will not be included in iOS 26. Updates to the Calendar and Health apps are now expected to arrive with iOS 27 or later.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has postponed the updates to allow more time for development. The company reportedly needs additional internal testing and refinement before launching redesigned versions of the two apps.

The planned Calendar app overhaul may integrate technology from Mayday, a smart scheduling startup Apple acquired in 2024. Mayday’s AI-powered assistant automatically arranged meetings based on a user’s preferences and availability. Its ability to reschedule, find shared openings among invitees, and learn from user behavior made it a standout. Apple shut down the standalone Mayday app shortly after acquiring the company, which hinted that its core features would be merged into the native Calendar experience.

The Health app is also set to receive a more intelligent coaching system. Originally targeted for release in iOS 26.4, this feature is now likely to debut in iOS 27. Gurman previously noted that the new system would offer personalized wellness recommendations powered by artificial intelligence. These suggestions could be adapted based on user activity, health metrics, and daily routines, potentially making the Health app more proactive and relevant in day-to-day fitness tracking.

Apple Shifts Focus to iOS 27 for AI-Driven Experiences

The delay underscores Apple’s methodical approach to software updates, particularly when incorporating AI-driven features. Instead of rushing to release unfinished functionality, the company appears focused on long-term integration and platform consistency. Users expecting deeper calendar automation and health tracking powered by machine learning will need to wait at least another year.

With WWDC 2025 just days away, attention will remain on what Apple unveils with iOS 26. Though the postponed Calendar and Health features may not appear, other AI enhancements and a redesigned interface will likely headline this year’s software announcements. iOS 27, meanwhile, is already shaping up to be a major release focused on smarter, more predictive tools baked directly into Apple’s core apps.