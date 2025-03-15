Apple Delays New AI Siri Indefinitely, Executive Calls Situation “Ugly,” “Embarrassing”

Apple’s senior director, Robby Walker, addressed the company’s Siri division in an all-hands meeting, describing the delays to crucial AI enhancements as “ugly” and “embarrassing.” The improvements, originally scheduled for release this spring, have been postponed until at least next year due to persistent quality issues.

Walker revealed that the new technology only functions correctly between 66% and 80% of the time, a performance level deemed inadequate for public release. This setback highlights Apple’s ongoing challenges in the AI field, where it faces strong competition from other tech giants.

Despite the delay, Walker emphasized Apple’s dedication to creating an industry-leading virtual assistant and praised the team’s efforts in developing what he called “incredibly impressive” capabilities. The postponement affects AI tools designed to make Siri a more effective personal assistant, including the ability to tap into users’ personal data for improved query responses and more precise app control.

Walker acknowledged the frustration and disappointment within the team but encouraged employees to take pride in their innovative work. He also mentioned that Apple is considering management adjustments to assist with the turnaround effort, including moving more senior executives under AI head John Giannandrea.

