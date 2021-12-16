Apple Delays Return to Office Indefinitely

Apple has delayed its return to the office once again until a “date yet to be determined.” The plan was to begin hybrid working from February 1, 2022, but the onset of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has prompted the change.

Apple Return to Office Date ‘Yet to be Determined’

CEO Tim Cook told employees that Apple return to office plans were delayed in a memo sent Wednesday, seen by Bloomberg News:

We are delaying the start of our hybrid work pilot to a date yet to be determined. Our offices remain open and many of our colleagues are coming in regularly, including our teams in Greater China and elsewhere.

Apple’s return to the office had proved contentious. Some employees were unhappy about the plans, which the company adjusted on various occasions.

More Retail Outlets Close Due to Covid

Elsewhere, the company has had to close three retail outlets in the U.S. and Canada as a result of Covid outbreaks. The closures in the Brickell City Centre, Miami; Annapolis, Maryland; and downtown Ottawa follow the recent temporary shutdown in Southlake, Texas.

In a statement given to Bloomberg News, an Apple spokesperson said: