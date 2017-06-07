Apple Design Awards 2017 Winners Include Bear and AirMail

The Apple Design Awards 2017 winners were announced Wednesday. The Awards recognize great apps that stand out in design, innovation, and technology on Apple’s platforms. Winners are selected among iOS, macOS and watchOS. After taking a look at the list, every one of these apps and games deserve their award.

Apple Design Awards 2017 App Winners

AirMail 3 by Bloop

Bear by Shiny Frog di Matteo Rattotti e C. S.N.C.

Elk by Clean Shaven Apps Pte. Ltd.

Enlight by Lightricks Inc.

Kitchen Stories by AJNS New Media GmbH

Lake by Lake d.o.o

Things 3 by Cultured Code GmbH & Co. KG

Apple Design Awards 2017 Game Winners

I haven’t played any of the games, but I’ve used Bear, Enlight and AirMail. I think they are all beautifully-designed apps and I’m glad to see they won the 2017 Apple Design Awards.