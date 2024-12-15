Apple Designing Foldable iPad “That Unfolds Into the Size of Two iPad Pros Side-by-Side”

Apple is reportedly developing a new foldable device. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” newsletter, Apple’s vision for the future of computing involves a “giant, iPad-like foldable device”.

The device is described as a large iPad that unfolds to the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. Apple’s design team has been working on this concept for a couple of years, with a target launch date of around 2028.

It will have a display approaching 20 inches when unfolded. A nearly invisible crease that is a common issue in current foldable devices. Potential to run iPadOS or a variant, with the ability to run macOS apps and support for iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil.

The main goal is to offer a larger screen while keeping the portability alive. Apple believes that customers, including gamers, software developers, and normal users, want the largest screen possible in a mobile format.

The exact specifications and operating system remain unclear, Gurman suggests the device will have elements from both iPads and Macs, potentially creating a new category in Apple’s product line.

As with all unannounced products, Apple has not officially confirmed these details.

Are you excited to see the Foldable iPad?

