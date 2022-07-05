Apple Developer Academy at Michigan State University Celebrates its First Graduating Class

The Apple Developer Academy celebrated its first round of students graduating last week. Those that took the stage may be future developers of the apps you use everyday.

“This is the first time Apple is doing this in North America. To be a part of the first graduating class is really is a great accomplishment,” graduate Aaron Preston said.

Apple Developer Academy Celebrates First Graduates

As a part of its Racial Equity Justice Initiative, Apple opened the Developer Academy in Detroit, Michigan in October 2021. Michigan residents over the age of 18 were free to apply regardless of experience.

The Apple Developer Academy provides two distinct training programs. Students can take 30-day foundation courses, which introduces students to a variety of topics, including an intro course for those considering a career in app development.

There is also the more intensive program, which lasts around nine months. Students are in-person around 20 hours a week Monday through Friday. This more intense training involves coding and developing professional skills. Students who graduate from this from this program learn design, marketing, project management and more. Furthermore, the program also makes sure to focus on making a positive impact within one’s community.

Referring to themselves as mentors, the staff at the academy helps students understand that they’re all learning together. Also, mentees range in age from 16 to 64 years old.

A graduate by the name of Preston, 33, says that he’s looking forward to pursuing a career in gaming. “I’m a gamer and ever since I was little I wanted to learn how to make them,” Preston said.

Many of the students graduating have already landed positions with companies in the area, including GM, Ford and Rocket Mortgage.

Additionally, the Apple Developer Academy is made possible through a partnership with Michigan State University and money from the Gilbert Family Foundation.

For more information about the Apple Developer Academy and ways to get involved, check out the official website through MSU.