Apple Developer App Updates With WWDC 2025 iMessage Stickers

Apple has updated its Developer app ahead of WWDC 2025, and while the app itself remains mostly unchanged for now, one noticeable addition stands out: a fresh set of animated iMessage stickers tied to this year’s conference.

The update, version 10.8, is now available on the App Store. Once installed, the new stickers appear inside the Messages app under the Apple Developer section. You’ll find 11 animated options, including a surfing dinosaur, a flying pig, and an octopus typing on a keyboard. Each design carries a WWDC 2025 theme, with a few nods to California and Apple’s Genmoji styling.

How to Access the New Stickers

To use the new stickers, install the latest version of the Apple Developer app. Then:

Open the Messages app

Tap the ‘+’ button

Select ‘Stickers’

Choose the Apple Developer app icon

From there, you’ll have access to all 11 WWDC 2025 sticker designs.

WWDC 2025 Preview

Beyond stickers, the Developer app will serve as the central hub for Apple’s WWDC 2025 content starting June 9. During the week-long event, the app will host keynote streams, the Platforms State of the Union, session videos, and labs with Apple engineers.

According to Apple’s release notes, this update includes bug fixes and performance enhancements alongside the new WWDC content preview. While the WWDC tab in the app currently links out to a webpage, the full schedule and resources will go live as the event begins.

Apple is expected to announce major software updates during the keynote, including iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, and visionOS 3. No new hardware is anticipated this year.