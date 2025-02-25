Apple Developer Joins WeChat

Apple Developer is now on WeChat, which is a big step in Apple’s engagement with the Chinese market.

Apple has approved a new WeChat update for iOS, which now has WeChat Moments and live-streaming. This approval lets ongoing talks continue between Apple and Tencent about changes Apple has asked for on the social media platform.

The approval of the update should end talks in China about probable disputes that could have led to WeChat not being on the latest iPhones. The main issue between Apple and Tencent is that Apple wants a share of the money made through WeChat’s mini-games platform.

Tencent is now talking about a deal to share money with Apple to allow payments in mini-games using Apple’s system. This is important for both companies, as WeChat is used by nearly 1.4 billion people in China for many things, including paying bills and entertainment.

For Apple, staying strong in the Chinese market is key, especially as it gets ready to bring out the iPhone 17 and new AI services to turn around falling market share in China.

