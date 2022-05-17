Apple Developers Will Soon Be Able to Offer Auto-Renewable Subscription Price Increase

Apple has informed developers that it will soon be implementing a new subscription feature. Once rolled out, the new feature will allow developers to charge users automatically when subscription prices increase. Apple will notify users of the price increase in advance.

Apple’s Current Approach to Subscription Renewal

According to Apple, the current process leads to some services being unintentionally interrupted. When this happens, users need to take extra steps to resubscribe within the app, from Settings on iPhone and iPad, and in the App Store on Mac.

Apparently, the current approach of sending email, push notifications, and in-app messaging is not enough to avoid inconveniencing users. Hence, to avoid this, Apple will be updating its subscription notifications.

Developers Can Offer Auto-Renewable Subscription Price Increase

With the new policy, developers will be able to offer an auto-renewable subscription price increase. Users don’t need to do anything and there will be no interruptions in their subscriptions.

Additionally, Apple noted some conditions for the feature that developers must follow. First, the price increases should only happen once a year. Second, the price increase should not exceed $5 and 50% of the subscription price, or $50 and 50% for an annual subscription price. And third, the price increase should be permissible by local law.

Apple Will Notify Users in Advance

For its part, Apple will notify users in advance before the price increase takes effect. It will send an email, push notifications, and a message within the app. Additionally, Apple will notify users how to view, manage, and cancel their subscriptions, should they wish to do so.

Finally, for all subscription services that won’t meet the aforementioned conditions, subscribers must opt-in before their subscription fees increase. For users who do not opt-in to the feature, their subscription won’t renew at the next billing cycle. They will need to resubscribe within the app.