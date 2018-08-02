Apple Didn’t Just Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap Despite what the Stocks App Says

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| News

Apple’s own Stocks app says the company market cap is already over US$1 trillion. It’s close, but not quite there yet. The app is wrong because Yahoo Finance hasn’t updated its AAPL share count yet.

Apple Stocks app with $1 trillion AAPL market cap

Apple Stocks app incorrectly showing an AAPL $1T market cap

At our last check, Apple’s stock was trading just over $206. That’s close to the $207.05 it needs to hit to reach a $1 trillion market cap based on the company’s total share count in its latest 10Q filing.

At the rate Apple’s stock is climbing today, it’s possible my earlier prediction of seeing a trillion dollar market cap in only days needs to be revised to hours.

Apple’s Stock Up Over $203, Inching Closer to $1 Trillion Market Cap

So far, no company has reached a $1 trillion market cap. A recent institutional investor survey pegged Amazon as the first company to hit that milestone. It’s looking like they should’ve gone with Apple instead.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
John Kheit Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
John Kheit
Member
John Kheit

It did now. It hit 207.05 at least briefly today.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
23 minutes ago