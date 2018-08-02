Apple Didn’t Just Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap Despite what the Stocks App Says

Apple’s own Stocks app says the company market cap is already over US$1 trillion. It’s close, but not quite there yet. The app is wrong because Yahoo Finance hasn’t updated its AAPL share count yet.
At our last check, Apple’s stock was trading just over $206. That’s close to the $207.05 it needs to hit to reach a $1 trillion market cap based on the company’s total share count in its latest 10Q filing.
At the rate Apple’s stock is climbing today, it’s possible my earlier prediction of seeing a trillion dollar market cap in only days needs to be revised to hours.
So far, no company has reached a $1 trillion market cap. A recent institutional investor survey pegged Amazon as the first company to hit that milestone. It’s looking like they should’ve gone with Apple instead.
It did now. It hit 207.05 at least briefly today.