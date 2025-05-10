Apple Discontinued the iPod Three Years Ago

Apple quietly closed the chapter on one of its most iconic products exactly three years ago. On May 10, 2022, the company announced it would discontinue the iPod touch, marking the end of the iPod line that reshaped how people listened to music for over two decades.

Launched in 2001, the original iPod offered users the ability to carry 1,000 songs in their pockets. Over time, the product evolved through several versions—from the iPod mini and nano to the shuffle and touch—before Apple officially ended production.

The End of an Era

Apple confirmed that the iPod touch would remain available only “while supplies last.” The decision closed the book on a product that helped define Apple’s early 2000s identity and changed the music industry. The iPod transformed music into a portable, personalized experience long before streaming became the norm.

The company now delivers its music experience through the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and other devices. Apple Music, available across this product line, provides users with access to over 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists.

From Music Player to Music Ecosystem

In the same announcement, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said the iPod’s legacy continues across the brand’s ecosystem. He emphasized that features once unique to the iPod now live on in devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple positions the iPhone as the best device for streaming and storing music. The Apple Watch, paired with AirPods, lets users access their entire Apple Music library from their wrist. iPads, Macs, and the HomePod mini all support an integrated audio experience, aiming to carry forward the iPod’s music-first philosophy.

As reported in Apple’s official newsroom on May 10, 2022, the final generation of iPod touch was available through the Apple Store and authorized resellers until stock ran out.

Though the iPod is gone, its influence still shapes how you listen to music today.