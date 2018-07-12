Apple Discontinues 2015 MacBook Pro

If you’re in the market for Apple’s 2015 MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 2 and MagSafe 2 you better act fast because it’s been discontinued. Apple pulled the model from its site while unveiling the new Touch Bar MacBook Pro with up to 32 GB RAM.

The 2015 model was still popular with at least some Mac buyers because it included two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, a full-size HDMI out port, an SDXC card slot, a MagSafe 2 charging port, and a reliable keyboard. With it out of the lineup, all MacBook Pro models ship with Thunderbolt 3.

If you’re kicking yourself for procrastinating and not picking one up when you had the chance, head over to Apple’s clearance webpage. The remaining inventory is available there for a discount.