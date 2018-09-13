Apple Finally Discontinues iPhone SE

The iPhone SE had a good run, but it’s finally over. Apple dropped the small screen iPhone from its online store after announcing the iPhone Xs and iPhone XR on Wednesday. The phone was out of date compared to more current models, but its size and lower price point kept it selling, so it’s sad to see it go.
Losing the iPhone SE from Apple’s lineup means the smallest screen phone you can buy now is the iPhone 7. Since the iPhone 6s is also gone, that means you can’t buy an iPhone with a 3.5 mm headphone jack any more.
The iPhone SE was introduced in early 2016 for US$399. It was, until now, the most affordable iPhone Apple offered. Now the lowest priced model is the iPhone 7 at $449.
You can’t get a new iPhone SE in the Apple Store app, or through Apple’s website. You may, however, get lucky and find one in your local Apple Store.
Very sorry to see it go. I've enjoyed my SE. If it were still being made would I get another one? I'm afraid I wasn't planning to. I like the great price and that it will fit in my pocket. But old eyes are starting to make the screen feel cramped. When I do update I'll likely get an XS or equivalent. With the larger screen I can nudge the font bigger so I can read it more easily. But I'll likely get a couple more years out of my current SE. We will see what's available around 2020.