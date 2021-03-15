Over the weekend, Techcrunch reported that Apple had discontinued the original HomePod. The company will now focus on the more recently released mini version of its smart speaker.

Apple Focusing on HomePod Mini

In statement confirming the move, Apple said:

HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

Earlier in the week, French site Consomac reported that the Space Gray version of the original was not in stock in the U.S., and there was an eight to ten week wait for delivery. (White models were still available for next day delivery.) The move came just days after Apple discontinued the iMac Pro.