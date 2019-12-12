Apple Sends, Then Retracts, DMCA Takedown Notices Over iPhone Encryption Key Tweet

On Tuesday, Apple asked Twitter to remove a tweet that claimed to reveal an encryption key for the iPhone’s Secure Enclave Processor (SEP). It made its demand of Twitter via a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request (via Motherboard).

DMCA Request Made, Then Retracted

Twitter complied with the original DMCA takedown notice and removed the tweet. However, Apple then retracted its request. As Twitter had already complied, Apple asked for the Tweet to be allowed back online. The Twitter user at the center of all this confirmed that the tweet was back online:

Apple confirmed it issued that original DMCA request. Reddit also received a number of similar requests. One moderator in a subreddit used to discuss jailbreaking a moderator wrote: