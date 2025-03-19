Apple Documentary “Fight for Glory” Shows Inside Look at 2024 World Series

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the documentary series “Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series,” which will premiere on March 28, 2025. The three-part series documents the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

The documentary is directed by R.J. Cutler and has executive producers including Derek Jeter, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard. The production intends to document the events of the World Series, including player and manager perspectives, and behind-the-scenes footage.

The series covers key moments from the 2024 World Series, such as the initial game, player injuries, and individual performances. The narrative is constructed from interviews with players, coaches, fans, and journalists.

“Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series” is produced in partnership with Major League Baseball, Imagine Documentaries, This Machine, and CAP 2 Productions. The production team consists of R.J. Cutler, Derek Jeter, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and others.

