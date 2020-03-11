Apple Dominated Wearables Market in Q4 2019

Apple dominated the wearables market in the fourth quarter of 2019. It was in large part down the success of AirPods and AirPod Pro.

Apple Dominates Wearables, Xiamoi in Second

Apple captured the so-called ‘hearables’ market, thanks to its AirPod and Beats products. In total, Apple shipped 43.4 per million units of wearables, capturing 36.5 percent of the market. Xiamoi came in a distant second, shipping 12.8 million units, 10.8 percent of the market (via Patently Apple).

Apple shipped 106.5 million wearable devices during the whole of 2019, leaving it with a staggering 89.5 percent share of the market. Again, Xiamoi was in second place, with 41.7 units shipped and a 35 percent market share. In total, 92.4 million smartwatches were shipped in 2019. The data was compiled by IDC.