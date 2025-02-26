Apple Dominates AI PC Market with 54% Share in 2024

According to the latest data from Canalys, now part of Omdia, Apple has made big strides in the AI-capable PC market. In Q4 2024, AI-PC shipments reached 15.4 million units, accounting for 23% of all PC shipments during the quarter. For the full year 2024, Apple dominated the AI-capable PC segment with a 54% market share.

The company’s strong performance in this category has been attributed to its Neural Engine, a dedicated chipset for running on-device AI workloads. Apple’s success in the AI-capable PC market extends beyond hardware, as the company has also released Apple Intelligence features across its Mac, iPad, and iPhone platforms.

In Q4 2024, Apple outgrew the top three vendors, achieving a 10.2% market share in the total PC market and a 45% share in the AI-capable PC market. The company’s growth in this sector has been partly driven by price reductions on legacy Mac generations, which has helped increase its commercial share, especially in emerging markets.

Data by Canalys

Apple is changing its channel strategy with the upcoming launch of the Apple Partner Network later this year. This new program will simplify partner tiers and help Apple gain a bigger share in the Enterprise market. It highlights how Macs work well in the Enterprise environment, addressing past concerns that have limited Apple’s presence in this area.

The company’s focus on AI capabilities and user experience enhancements goes well with the industry trend toward differentiation through software.