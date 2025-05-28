Apple Dominates Q1 2025 Smartphone Market, iPhone 16 Leads

Apple secured a commanding lead in the global smartphone market in Q1 2025, with the iPhone 16 emerging as the best-selling model worldwide. This marks the first time since 2022 that a base iPhone model has topped quarterly global sales. Apple claimed five of the top 10 spots in the latest ranking, reaffirming its dominance at the premium end of the market.

The iPhone 16’s strong performance was driven by robust demand in Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. Improved economic conditions and updated carrier subsidies in Japan significantly boosted sales. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and 16 Pro took the second and third spots globally, despite facing stiff competition in China from subsidized local brands like Huawei.

iPhone 16 Base Models Outperform Pro Series

Apple’s lower-cost iPhone 16e entered the rankings at sixth place after just one full month of sales. It outpaced early expectations with a broader feature set and modern design that outclassed the older SE models. Analysts expect the 16e to outperform its predecessor comfortably over the next year.

According to Counterpoint Research, base and mid-tier iPhones accounted for a larger share of Apple’s total unit volume in Q1. While the Pro models still contributed nearly half of Apple’s smartphone revenue, their growth was limited by market constraints in China and rising competition in the premium segment.

Samsung and Xiaomi Hold Ground in Budget Segment

Samsung placed four models in the top 10. The Galaxy A16 5G ranked fifth, supported by strong demand in North America, APAC, and Latin America. The Galaxy A06 climbed four spots thanks to rising interest in sub-$100 smartphones, the fastest-growing segment in Q1. However, the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra dropped to seventh place due to a shorter selling window after a late-quarter launch.

Xiaomi was the only other brand to enter the top 10. The Redmi 14C 4G achieved 43% year-over-year growth, with the majority of sales originating from the MEA and Latin America regions. Its success shows Xiaomi’s continued strength in value-focused markets.

The global smartphone market showed signs of recovery, particularly in the low-end segment, which accounted for nearly 20% of total sales this quarter. Apple’s base iPhone reclaiming the top spot signals a broader shift in consumer demand toward affordable, feature-rich devices, even as competition intensifies across regions.