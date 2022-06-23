Apple Dominates the Top 10 Smartphones in April 2022 with Five iPhone Models Selling Well

A new report says that Apple led the top 10 bestselling smartphones in April 2022 with five iPhone models. The iPhone models accounted for 89% of Apple’s total sales for the month.

Apple Dominates the Top 10 Smartphones List with Five iPhone Models

According to CounterPoint’s Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker for April 2022, Apple led the top 10 smartphone list with 5 iPhone models selling well. Samsung and Xiaomi followed with four and one smartphone models respectively. The report also said that the top 10 smartphones captured 21% of the total smartphone market sales.

The five iPhone models which made it to the top 10 smartphone list include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 2022. Surprisingly, the iPhone 12 got the fourth spot while the relatively new iPhone SE 2022 got the seventh spot. Among the three iPhone 13 models, the iPhone 13 got the most significant share in April with 5.5% of smartphone sales.

The iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone 12 Are Still Selling Well

The report also noted that the iPhone SE 2022 saw a triple-digit month-over-month growth as it made its way to the top 10 smartphones list. Said iPhone model made it pretty well in Japan where it captured 18% of the country’s smartphone sales in April 2022.

Likewise, the iPhone 12 also made it on the list due to its good sales in Japan and India. The iPhone model also made it to the top 10 list in 2021,

There Has Been an Increase in Sales of 5G Smartphones

The report also said that seven of the top 10 smartphones happened to be 5G-enabled smartphones. The number went up from last year when only four 5G-enabled smartphones were on the list. This only goes to show that more consumers preferred to buy 5G smartphones.