Apple Donates Proceeds From John Lewis Documentary to Museums

Apple is donating its portion of the proceeds from the documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” to museums honoring his legacy.

Donations

Two recipients of the donations include the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Terri Lee Freeman, the National Civil Rights Museum’s president:

This timely contribution will help expand our digital platforms, allowing us to reach many more students, parents, and educators globally, and to continue as a catalyst for positive social change, as Representative Lewis encouraged us all to be. We are grateful to Apple for this incredible gift honoring him.

You can rent the movie in the U.S. and Canada through Apple TV here, and watch the trailer below.