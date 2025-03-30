Apple Donates to Support Relief Efforts After Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake

Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed condolences to those impacted by the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. In a social media post, he said that Apple is giving support to relief efforts on the ground. The company has not disclosed the amount of its contribution but has a history of assisting during natural disasters through donations to organizations like the Red Cross.

Our hearts go out to all those in Myanmar and Thailand affected by the devastating earthquake. Apple is donating to support relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 30, 2025

The earthquake, which struck on March 28, 2025, measured 7.7 in magnitude and caused widespread destruction. In Myanmar, over 2,600 people have lost their lives, and thousands are injured or missing. Thailand has reported at least 18 deaths. Rescue operations are ongoing but face challenges due to damaged infrastructure and limited resources.