Apple Doubled the Number of Items That Can Be Tracked in Find My App

Many of us own multiple Apple devices, so it’s not unusual to see a bunch of tracking going on when you open the Find My app. Apple initially limited the number of devices that could be tracked in the app to 16, which was an issue for larger families and others, but the company recently increased the limit. The company quietly doubled the limit when iOS 16 rolled out, but we’re just now learning about it.

Users can now have up to 32 products in the Find My app, including AirTags, AirPods, MagSafe wallets, Beats headphones, and more. While the AirPods Max counts as one device, first-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro count as two items, and the latest-generation AirPods Pro counts as three. The devices’ cases count as a separate item to be tracked, and each of the new AirPods Pro are tracked separately.

Apple increased its limits with the introduction of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 but didn’t change its website until more recently. It’s worth noting that this change applies to items, one of the three categories that the Find My app tracks. People and devices are the other two, covering things like the Apple Watch and iPads. That should make it harder to reach the 32-item limit, especially for us multiple Apple device owners, but it’s not hard to imagine some people reaching the limit with multiple family members rocking AirPods.