The Beats page appears to have been removed from Apple’s online store. The move comes ahead of Tuesday’s event at which new headphones using Apple’s own branding could be announced alongside the iPhone 12.

Beat Products Still Available But Page Gone

Products from Beats, the audio brand created by hip-hop icon Dr. Dre and bought by Apple in 2014, were still available to purchase on the Apple online store at the time of this writing. However, the direct page that featured the products was unavailable.

Apple Terminal reported that a working version of the page was last archived by Wayback Machine on October 2. The screenshot for October 9 shows the page as unavailable.