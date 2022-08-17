Apple Drops New GarageBand Remix Sessions Featuring Katy Perry and K-Pop Stars SEVENTEEN

Today Apple has announced that GarageBand is dropping a new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN.

GarageBand users will be able to remix “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry as well as “Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN in GarageBand for the iPhone or iPad.

Apple Brings New Remix Sessions to GarageBand Featuring Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN

Starting today, GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS will feature two all-new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and the K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN.

According to an Apple press release,

GarageBand Remix Sessions enable anyone to express their inner DJ using tracks from today’s top artists. With in-app inspiration from the artists themselves and step-by-step video instruction from an Apple Creative Pro, the sessions give aspiring musicians the ability to put their own personal spin on the hit songs “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry and “Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN.

Both the Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN Remix Sessions are currently available as a free download through the GarageBand Sound Library. This library also includes a variety of free loops, sounds and instruments that provide the necessary tools to remix songs in an infinite amount of ways. Additionally, Remix FX also allows greater variety in thanks to filters, repeaters and more to “create the ultimate drop”.

Today at Apple Sessions

Additionally, Apple is also using this as a means to help promote its Today at Apple sessions. These in person Apple sessions take place in official Apple Stores, and often help users get advice on content creation.

Starting today, Apple is including all-new Today at Apple sessions called “Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry”, which will be available in-person at Apple Store locations nationwide. Within these sessions, Retail Creative Pros will show customers how to remix Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone.

Past Apple Remix Sessions have included Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more.

Users who wish to participate in Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry can find a sessions near them through the Today at Apple homepage.

Astute readers know that I am a fan of GarageBand, and this seems like a great way for those that are interested in creating and remixing to dip their toes into the experience. Furthermore, creating music is a lot of fun, and it is something everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy. It is somewhat disappointing that the Remix Sessions are not arriving to MacOS, but creating music on the iPhone or iPad can be a rewarding experience as well.

Do you plan on joining in on Apple’s latest Remix Sessions? Are you writing or playing any music right now? Let us know in the comments.