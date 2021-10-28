Apple reported earnings Thursday for the September quarter, the 4th fiscal quarter for the company.  Appel reported earnings per share of US$1.24, on revenues of $83.4 billion. That’s a slight beat on Wall Street for earnings, where consensus was that Apple would post EPS of $1.23. But, Wall Street was expecting higher revenues of $84.67 billion. In the year ago quarter, Apple reported EPS of US$0.73 on revenue of $64.7 billion.

Shares of $AAPL ended the regular trading session Thursday higher at $152.57, a gain of $3.72 (+2.50%), on strong volume of 88.5 million shares trading hands. That gives $AAPL a market cap of $2.5 trillion, for those following along at home.

This article is being developed with additional information.

