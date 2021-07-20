Apple corporate employees have written once again to CEO Tim Cook and retail and people chief Deirdre O’Brien about the proposed return to the office. The letter was organized on Slack and proposed two “pilot arrangements” allowing employees to work from home full time for a further year, with no guarantee of an extension, Recode reported.

Apple Staff Think It’s ‘Too Early’ to Return to Office

In the letter, the employees say:

We continue to be concerned that this one-size-fits-all solution is causing many of our colleagues to question their future at Apple. With COVID-19 numbers rising again around the world, vaccines proving less effective against the Delta variant, and the long-term effects of infection not well understood, it is too early to force those with concerns to come back to the office.

There had been no response from Apple at the time of this writing. It wants staff to return to the office for at least three days a week from September. Other major tech firms are continuing to offer workers more flexible working options, but Apple believe in-person collaboration is essential to the company.