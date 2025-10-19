Apple engineers report problems with Siri in iOS 26.4 build

Apple’s next big update, iOS 26.4, is already causing concern inside the company. Engineers testing early versions say Siri isn’t performing as expected. That’s a bad sign for a release meant to show Apple’s progress in artificial intelligence.

What Gurman Reported

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared the details in his latest Power On newsletter. He wrote that “people testing iOS 26.4 — the OS version slated to include the new Siri — have concerns about the voice assistant’s performance.” He added that “more senior members of the company’s AI ranks may soon hit the exits, especially if the new Siri coming in the spring falls flat.”

This comes after months of delays and leadership changes inside Apple’s AI division. Gurman said the company has already lost key figures from its Apple Foundation Models team and the AKI group, which handled Siri’s intelligence and knowledge systems.

The company has pinned much of its 2025 strategy on the new Siri. If it fails to impress, Apple risks falling further behind its AI rivals. Gurman pointed out that internal testers already find the early build unreliable in simple tasks, which raises questions about readiness.

AI leadership changes add to the tension. John Giannandrea, Apple’s AI chief, has seen his responsibilities reduced as Craig Federighi and Mike Rockwell take bigger roles. That shuffle shows Apple is under pressure to deliver results before the public rollout.

The Road Ahead

Apple still has six months to fix the issues before iOS 26.4 ships in spring. The company knows how much depends on Siri’s comeback. A smooth, fast, and accurate assistant could change the conversation around Apple’s AI. A slow or buggy one could prove Gurman right — that the current build already worries Apple for good reason.