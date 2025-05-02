Apple Exceeds Q2 Forecasts With $95.4B in Revenue

Apple beat Wall Street expectations for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, reporting $95.4 billion in revenue—up from $90.75 billion a year ago and ahead of the $94.68 billion analysts had projected. The company posted $1.65 in earnings per share, topping estimates by two cents, and generated $24.78 billion in net income.

iPhone sales led the quarter at $46.84 billion, beating forecasts. Services brought in $26.65 billion, reflecting an 11.6% year-over-year increase, though slightly below estimates.

Mac and iPad sales both rose, with Macs generating $7.95 billion and iPads $6.4 billion. Wearables, Home, and Accessories slipped 5% to $7.52 billion, which CEO Tim Cook partly attributed to the comparison with last year’s Vision Pro launch.

Capital Return, Tariff Pressures, and Future Outlook

Apple’s board authorized $100 billion in share repurchases this quarter and raised its dividend by 4% to 26 cents per share. CFO Kevan Parekh highlighted strong cash flow and an all-time high installed device base, crediting high customer loyalty.

Looking ahead, Apple expects low to mid-single-digit revenue growth for Q3 and a 46% gross margin. But tariffs remain a concern. Cook said the company anticipates $900 million in added costs this quarter and called predictions beyond June “very difficult.”

Apple has already shifted about half of U.S. iPhone production to India and moved much of its non-iPhone manufacturing for the U.S. to Vietnam.

Market Reaction

Despite beating key revenue and profit benchmarks, Apple shares dropped as much as 4% in after-hours trading. Analysts pointed to the slight miss in Services revenue and delays in key AI features, including upgrades to Siri, as possible factors.

According to CNBC, Apple’s sales in Greater China declined slightly to $16 billion, while Americas revenue rose nearly 8%. The company reported no clear signs of early order surges ahead of tariff increases.

Apple maintains confidence in its long-term strategy. “We will manage the company the way we always have—with thoughtful and deliberate decisions,” Cook said during the earnings call.