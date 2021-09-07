Apple’s head of retail and people, Deirdre O’Brien, has sought address a number of key issues amongst staff raised by the AppleToo movement. In a video posted before the Labor Day weekend seen by MacRumors, she encouraged staff to raise concerns, particularly around pay, with their manager and “business relations partner.”

Apple Retail And People Chief Indirectly Addresses

AppleToo Movement Concerns

Ms O’Brien (pictured above with CEO Tim Cook,) emphasized that the company has a “confidential process to “confidential process to thoroughly investigate, in a way that treats everyone with dignity and respect.” However some employees are reportedly unconvinced that this system is sufficient.

The Apple executive also said: