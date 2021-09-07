Apple’s head of retail and people, Deirdre O’Brien, has sought address a number of key issues amongst staff raised by the AppleToo movement. In a video posted before the Labor Day weekend seen by MacRumors, she encouraged staff to raise concerns, particularly around pay, with their manager and “business relations partner.”
Apple Retail And People Chief Indirectly Addresses
AppleToo Movement Concerns
Ms O’Brien (pictured above with CEO Tim Cook,) emphasized that the company has a “confidential process to “confidential process to thoroughly investigate, in a way that treats everyone with dignity and respect.” However some employees are reportedly unconvinced that this system is sufficient.
The Apple executive also said:
We use industry-standard methodology, and we have a dedicated team of experts that runs a comprehensive process to monitor and maintain pay equity. And we partner with an independent third party that analyzes our compensation each year. If this work identifies a gap, we close it. And our approach is considered best in class.