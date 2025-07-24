Apple Expands AppleCare+ Theft and Loss Coverage to iPad and Apple Watch

Apple is no longer limiting theft and loss coverage to just the iPhone. Starting July 24, the company is rolling out AppleCare+ Theft and Loss protection for iPad and Apple Watch, both as part of its new AppleCare One bundle and as standalone plans. This marks the first time non-iPhone products are eligible for this level of coverage.

Until now, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss was exclusive to iPhone users. The expanded coverage gives customers more flexibility and adds meaningful value to Apple’s device protection lineup. AppleCare One now includes iPad and Apple Watch Theft and Loss coverage in its $19.99/month bundle for three devices. Additional devices can be added at $5.99/month.

A More Comprehensive Protection Plan

Apple positions the AppleCare One plan as a unified solution for device owners who want centralized support and protection. It includes extended warranty service, same-day accident repair, battery coverage, and now, theft and loss claims for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, up to three claims per year. Users can also add devices less than four years old and in working condition to the plan, bringing older gear under the same protection.

This change doesn’t apply to Mac or other Apple products, which remain excluded from theft and loss protection for now. Still, offering this level of coverage for iPad and Apple Watch signals a broader shift in Apple’s service strategy.

According to Apple’s official AppleCare page, the expanded Theft and Loss protection allows up to two claims annually for individual AppleCare+ plans and three total claims under AppleCare One. Coverage includes replacements for stolen or lost devices, liquid damage repairs, cracked screens, and battery issues all handled directly by Apple with 24/7 support access.

AppleCare One also allows automatic coverage to extend to new devices when you upgrade, simplifying the process for users who regularly change hardware. The new structure appeals to users looking for a more streamlined, cost-effective way to manage multiple Apple devices.

While Apple hasn’t extended this coverage to Macs or AirPods yet, the inclusion of iPad and Apple Watch fills a longstanding gap in Apple’s protection offerings. For customers who rely on these devices daily, this is a practical and overdue update.