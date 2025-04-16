Apple Expands Clean Energy Charging on iPhone Demo Units in U.S. Stores

Apple will soon enable its Clean Energy Charging feature on all iPhone and iPad demo units in U.S. retail stores, as part of a broader effort to reduce carbon emissions.

The change, disclosed in Apple’s 2025 Environmental Progress Report, extends an existing feature from personal devices to in-store units, reinforcing the company’s sustainability goals ahead of Earth Day on April 22.

Clean Energy Charging, introduced in iOS 16.1, analyzes forecasts of carbon emissions in your local power grid and selectively charges iPhones when cleaner electricity is available.

Apple says this method reduces your device’s environmental impact without interrupting regular use. On demo units, the feature will automatically pause if the battery falls below 50%, ensuring the devices stay usable for in-store visitors.

The feature is already enabled by default on customer devices in the U.S. You can manage it in Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging (for iPhone 14 and earlier), or Settings > Battery > Charging (for iPhone 15 and later). When active, your iPhone learns your routine and adjusts charging behavior at places where you usually charge for long periods, such as your home or workplace.

How Clean Energy Charging Works

To work properly, Clean Energy Charging requires specific settings. You need to keep Location Services turned on, as well as System Customization and Significant Locations. These help the iPhone determine when and where it should apply cleaner charging cycles, but Apple clarifies it doesn’t receive your location data.

The feature doesn’t activate when your charging habits are irregular or when you’re in a new location—such as while traveling. This is to ensure the system only engages when it’s most effective.

If charging is paused, your lock screen will display a notification with the scheduled charge time. You can tap Charge Now to override it.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has also confirmed that the feature will be active on all demo units across U.S. Apple Stores and other retail locations. The company hasn’t given an exact launch date.

With this update, Apple moves beyond consumer-focused climate action and embeds sustainability into how it operates, even at the store level.