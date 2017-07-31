Apple Expands Developer Beta Testing to 10,000 Users with TestFlight

Apple announced Monday that developers can now have up to 10,000 users in their App Store beta tests using TestFlight. This is a major expansion from the 2,000 beta testers that were previously allowed through TestFlight.

TestFlight

From Apple’s blog post announcing the move:

Now you can gain even more valuable feedback by inviting up to 10,000 users to beta test your apps before you release them on the App Store. TestFlight makes it simple to invite testers using just their email address and lets testers quickly provide feedback within the TestFlight app.

TestFlight is a beta-testing platform Apple acquired in 2014, when it bought the parent company, Burstly. Developers can learn more about TestFlight at the Apple Developer Connection.