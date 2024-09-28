Apple Expands iPhone 16 Availability to 21 New Countries

Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone 16, hit the stores in 21 additional countries this Friday, September 27, 2024. This comes one week after the initial launch in over 50 countries, including the US, Canada, India and Japan.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will now be available in stores across new markets, including Brazil (where it’s also being made), Georgia, Macao, and Vietnam. Pre-orders in these countries began on September 20, the official launch date in the initial markets.

The new touch-sensitive camera control button is new; users now have an intuitive way to manage their camera settings. This feature is there to simplify the photography process, but users don’t seem to be into it that much.

Additionally, the series is powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip, made for new AI features. The Pro models has larger screens. Moreover, users will appreciate the improved battery life, especially in the Pro lineup.

While prices will vary by country, Apple is also launching new accessories alongside the iPhones in these markets.

More here.