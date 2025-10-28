Apple expands iPhone Car Keys to more automakers

Apple is preparing iPhone and Apple Watch car keys for Jetour vehicles, according to backend evidence spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The finding points to upcoming Wallet-based unlocking for the Chinese brand’s crossovers and SUVs.

Apple’s support document for car keys explains how Wallet stores a digital key, enables Express Mode for quick access, and supports NFC or passive entry depending on the vehicle. That guidance matches what Jetour owners should expect when Apple flips the switch.

At WWDC 2025, Apple said 13 additional brands would “soon” offer iPhone car keys, naming Acura, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Porsche, Rivian, Smart, Lucid Motors, Tata Motors, Hongqi, WEY, Chery, and Voyah. Jetour was not on that list, which makes today’s signal notable. Jetour is a marque under Chery, suggesting Apple’s rollout could extend within the broader group.

Apple keeps a public roster of models that support car keys on its CarPlay availability page, but the list has lagged recent additions. Expect official confirmation there when Jetour’s integration goes live.

What Jetour owners can expect

Jetour has been expanding into global markets with models like the X70 Plus, Dashing, and T2. Many trims already advertise Apple CarPlay. Native car keys support would go beyond infotainment to unlock, lock, and start the vehicle using iPhone or Apple Watch, with optional device authentication and key sharing.

Apple has steadily widened car keys since its 2022 debut, with brands such as BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Audi, and Rivian implementing support. Apple reiterated the broader expansion this year alongside CarPlay Ultra progress, underscoring its deeper in-car push.

The timeline for Jetour remains unannounced. Watch Apple’s model list and Jetour communications for the formal launch. For now, the backend references indicate Apple is laying the groundwork.