Apple announced $30 million in new commitments on Monday as it broadened its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI). The money is going to support improving educational, economic, and environmental outcomes for people of color.

Apple Expanding Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

The new commitments will go towards:

A Global Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Equity Innovation Hub.

Expanded education initiatives for community colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

A new cohort of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp immersive tech lab for Hispanic/Latinx founders and developers.

Funding for leaders working on criminal justice reform and environmental justice.

Commenting, Apple CEO Time Cook said:

The call to build a more just and equitable world is an urgent one, and at Apple, we feel a collective responsibility to help drive progress forward. The commitments we’re sharing will help the young leaders of today and tomorrow start new businesses, develop groundbreaking innovations, and inspire countless others to join the fight for justice. We’re grateful to all of the trailblazing organizations we’re partnering with for their tireless dedication to equity as we work toward a better future together.

Launching Innovation Hub

Many of the initiatives announced by Apple are expansions of existing projects. It is also partnering with the California State University (CSU) to launch a Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub. Its aim is to equip Hispanic/Latinx, Black, and Asian American students with appropriate skills for high-demand jobs. The work will be based at the California State University’s Northridge campus near Los Angeles, with Apple offering technology, design support, and thought partnership. The work is set to extend via regional HSI Equity Innovation hubs at affiliate colleges and universities, and via partnerships with national organizations.

Erika D. Beck, president of CSUN, commented: