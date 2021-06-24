Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, said that Apple is working to expand its retail operations as the U.S. emerges from COVID-19 lockdown (via Reuters).

Apple U.S. Retail Stores

During lockdown Apple changed how its retail stores operate, such as creating Today at Home sessions, extending device return timeframes, at-home device repair, and other efforts. The company is betting that physical spaces will remain as important as ever for people tired of being stuck at home.

Some of its efforts will include:

Express counters that let customers quickly pick up online orders will remain at all of Apple’s stores around the world.

Starting in Los Angeles and Beijing, a new Creative Studios program will teach young people how to use Apple products for creativity, like with music, films, and photography.

As of June 14 all of Apple’s retail stores have reopened.