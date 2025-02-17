Apple Expected To Ship 22M iPhone SE 4 Units in 2025

With the iPhone SE 4 on the horizon, we're looking at whether or not Verizon and AT&T will offer a free device on select deals and trade-ins.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4 is projected to ship approximately 22 million units in 2025, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. The device is expected to outperform its iPhone SE 3, with planned shipments of 12 million units in the first half of 2025 and 10 million in the second half.

The tweet reads:

“iPhone SE4 shipments in 1H25/2H25 are planned to be approximately 12M/10M, performing slightly better than previous SE models (with annual shipments approaching 20M after launch). This new model will not only reduce the impact of the off-season on shipments, but will also help accelerate the penetration of models that support Apple Intelligence. Using Apple’s self-made modem is also a key point. Qualcomm will review its modem patents after the release of this model and believes that there is a chance that it may be able to obtain part of the patent licensing fees to reduce losses from cancelled orders.”

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to help keep Apple’s shipment numbers stable during slower sales times. This new model will likely encourage more people to use Apple Intelligence, some thing that doesn’t even exits on iPhone 15. It is also expected to feature Apple’s own modem for the first time.

The iPhone SE 4 is reported to feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, including a 6.1-inch OLED display and Face ID. It’s also expected to be powered by the A18 chip and include a 48 MP primary camera.

Qualcomm, Apple’s current modem supplier, is expected to review its modem patents following the release of the iPhone SE 4. The company may seek patent licensing fees from Apple to mitigate potential losses from reduced orders.

While an official announcement has not been made, strong reports suggest the iPhone SE 4 could launch as early as February 19, 2025.