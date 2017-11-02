Apple CEO Tim Cook Expects Record Breaking December Quarter

Apple’s first fiscal quarter typically sees big sales numbers, and this time around CEO Tim Cook says he thinks it’ll be a record breaker. Translation: Apple expects to sell a metric crap-load of iPhones between October and the end of December.

Cook shared his prediction during the company’s fourth fiscal quarter earnings report on Thursday afternoon. Considering his position with the company, he’s in a good place to know if those expected record breaking numbers are a real possibility.

Apple sold 46.7 million iPhones during its fourth fiscal quarter, which included July, August and September 2017. That included just a couple weeks of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales, which beat the company’s expectations. Apple also launched Apple Watch Series 3 sales during the quarter.

The December quarter, which includes October and November, too, will include more iPhone 8 and 8 Plus sales along with Apple Watch Series 3, and will add in iPhone X. The new flagship smartphone model goes on sale Friday, November 3rd.

Apple is also selling its recently refreshed Touch Bar MacBook Pro, and will add in the iMac Pro. Apple promised to start shipping the new powerhouse iMac model before the end of the year.

The December quarter is also historically Apple’s biggest quarter of the year because it includes holiday sales. This year, those sales will include the highly anticipated iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3, and December’s HomePod launch. Turns out releasing new products really does boost Apple’s sales.