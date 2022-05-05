Apple Experiencing Delays On Custom Mac Studio and MacBook Pros, Delivery May Take Months

Those looking for anything other than the base specifications for the Mac Studio or new MacBook Pro can now expect significant delays from Apple.

Customers that attempt to purchase anything through Apple’s online Configure to Order options for Mac Studio, 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro are experiencing delays. Much like when the devices were first released, each is now being backordered up to “10 to 12 weeks”, as stated on Apple’s online store.

Apple Experiencing Delays

Right now, a base 16-inch MacBook Pro can be purchased and made available today, while the base M1 Max Mac Studio may see a delivery within 8 days. Concerning the MacBook Pro, the base 14-inch model has an expected delivery time anywhere from June 27 to July 12.

The same goes for the M1 Ultra Mac Studio, with an estimated delivery date of June 27 to July 12.

Configuring the options on these devices can greatly improve wait times. Changing any of the devices even slightly—from different processor to even adding software—can change the wait times.

For example, here are some wait times for current devices:

M1 Max Mac Studio: June 24 to July 1

M1 Ultra Max Studio: “10-12 weeks”

14-inch MacBook Pro: July 6 to July 21

16-inch MacBook Pro: July 6 to July 21

Additionally, Apple’s Studio Display is also seeing delays. All configurations, including stands and optional nanotexture screen can take 8-10 weeks to ship.

Delays such as these are familiar to the launch of a new device. It is an example of original demand. These types of delays also happen when Apple is running down stocks in preparation for new devices. However, none of these models are likely to be replaced for a long time.

In terms of this current run of production, delays are likely due to a variety of reasons. Lockdowns in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the cause of production halts at many suppliers. Furthermore, the current global chip shortage may also have a significant impact on delays.

While the Apple online store is experiencing delays, new devices are available through various resellers.